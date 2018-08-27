There is no introduction necessary. One is a one-hit wonder. The other is a hit from the GoGos.

Admittedly, the RJB has heard them played for the past 12 (and what will now be 13) seasons by the Aledo Regiment.

When the RJB hears them played between January and August, it’s a reminder that football is a great sport and a community event.

It has become a tradition for the RJB to use these two iconic early 1980s classics for the first week of the football season.

Well, this is the WWHT where your publisher puts it all out there with the prediction for the 2018 season. Predictions make for good reading and are soon forgotten.Some previous forecasts of mine have been right on the money.

I called the Big 12 championship in 2013. That happened.

Some previous forecasts of mine have been right at the bottom. I said last year’s team was going to be 6-6. The Bears went 1-11.

So before I do a brief breakdown on each position, let’s remember what rebuilds generally look like in Year 2.

>The talent pool is better. But it’s also younger because the older players, who don’t fit the new regime’s way of doing business, are getting phased out. In some cases, underclassmen are starting over seniors.

In a sense, that’s where I believe the 2018 Baylor Bears are. I like them in some areas. I don’t in others.

>The depth of the roster is not where it needs to be. It’s better, of course. But consider in Baylor’s case – and that was before some attrition kicked in – that it has added about 52 new players between its first two recruiting classes. So there are not a lot of seniors.

>There will be some moments or games where Baylor looks like a team that is about to turn the corner. There will be moments or games where Baylor looks like a team that hasn’t figured it out yet.

The moment you’re going to know if this Baylor era has what it takes to contend and get to the other side is if it knows how to win a close game. If it can do that, then the chances of getting to the postseason take a sharp turn in a positive direction. The Bears don’t have to win them all. But let’s say if the Bears are in two or three of them, they have to split or grab one of them.



That’s why this is a borderline bowl team.

Now let’s go position by position

QB – The good: Charlie Brewer started the final four games of the 2017 and carried himself well throughout the highs and lows. He has been a part of this program for 20 months; NC State transfer Jalan McClendon should provide some help and experience because he’s been around the game for a while.

QB – The bad: This position hasn’t experienced a whole lot of success. Brewer became the third different starting quarterback in 2017 when the coaching staff ran out of options because of injuries and ineffectiveness. The hope is that he has learned from all of that and can take a big step. McClendon came to Baylor with perhaps a chance to win the starting job. But he couldn’t win the job in Raleigh and that’s one reason why he’s here. Freshman Gerry Bohanon should strategically see the field.

RB – The good: JaMycal Hasty gets the first crack at establishing himself as an every down back. John Lovett was actually this team’s leading rusher in 2017. What Baylor will do with the likes of Abram Smith (coming off his ACL injury) and freshman Craig Williams will depend on health and if Hasty and Lovett can handle the load.

RB – The bad: Hasty has a history of injuries (back when he was at Longview and knee last year). Lovett could have a sophomore jinx and take a step back. There is also no big short-yardage running back. Baylor will have to turn to the fullback position to lead the push on those plays.

OL/TE – The good: Baylor may have the most under rated tackles in the Big 12 between Josh Malin on the left side and Patrick Lawrence on the right. Blake Blackmar is an institution at right guard. Sam Tecklenburg molded himself into a center.

OL/TE – The bad: With injuries at left guard between Jake Fruhmorgen and Johncarlo Valentin (not clear what position he would play) and the fact that the depth is a little iffy at this position, Baylor can ill afford to lose any one of its starters for an extended period of time. Ironically, this position has been injury free for the previous two seasons. It doesn’t need the law of averages to catch up with it. It’s going to take some time for the tight end to become a serious part of this offense.

WR – The good: This is the best position on the team. Jalen Hurd, Chris Platt and Denzel Mims might be the third best group in the Big 12 behind West Virginia and Oklahoma. While Hurd hasn’t played a down at that position in his time, he’s a great athlete and should transition fine.

WR – The bad: I don’t think there really is an issue here. The backups with Tony Nicholson, Tyquan Thornton, Marques Jones and Pooh Stricklin deserve to be in those roles. They’re solid players. They’re not game changers. They will help in a pinch.

DL – The good: You have two pretty solid ends with James Lynch (he was moved from DT but remember a lot of the DL will move around) and Texas A&M transfer James Lockhart. Bravvion Roy went from being off the radar before fall camp to now the starter. He could have a major impact. Ira Lewis is a veteran.

DL – The bad: Because I really Maybe it’s an injury or something else but not having Greg Roberts not on your initial 2-deep should be a cause for concern. But you have two old-time redshirt freshmen in Chidi Ogbonnaya and Rob Saulin as the backups at tackles. Defensive lines live on a rotation. You’ve got to have about seven of them. We’ll all learn together what these young guys offer.

LB – The good: Henry Black has gracefully handled the transition from defensive back to outside linebacker very well. While he’s not big, he has the perimeter speed to cut off plays to the edge and turn them inside. Jordan Williams was pretty under recruited when he came out of high school. All he’s done is work his tail off to win a starting job.

LB – The bad: With Clay Johnston dealing with his knee injury and his availability unknown to this point, there are major questions with Baylor in the middle. Writing about Blake Lynch in this position is something I didn’t anticipate doing. I really believed that he was going to be an anchor at safety and drop down when the down and distance called for it. Now, I don’t what to think.

DB/S – The good: Grayland Arnold was an untold story for 2017. He came back from a broken arm and played his way into being a steady and reliable corner. Now, he’s a starter. Temple grad transfer Derrek Thomas knows what to expect with this coaching staff since he’s been around it for four years.

DB/S – The bad: Thomas was really not a major factor in Temple defenses but was a good soldier. We’ll find out soon enough what kind of issue Harrison Hand is dealing with. He has been banged up but the extent isn't clear. The safety position has the extreme scenario. Verkedric Vaughns is a veteran. Chris Miller is learning. And let’s be honest that the Baylor safety play has left a lot to be desired over the last several years.

PK/P – The good: Kickers are weird but if Conner Martin can almost duplicate what he did in 2017, then the Bears will be fine there. Drew Galitz appears to be OK from his knee injury. If he’s right, he’s a weapon. Jay Sedwick is a solid kickoff artist.

PK/P – The bad: Do you really want Jalen Hurd fielding punts? Isn’t there anyone else who could handle that? If Ross Mastiscik is doing more than long snapping, that isn’t good for Baylor.

The 2018 predicted record: 5-7

The rationale: I think this is a better team. You all have read or heard me on podcasts say I think this is a borderline bowl team. As much I have grown to accept Matt Rhule depth charts at face value, the issue for me is that there are positions on this team where the depth isn’t that great. I don’t like where Baylor is right now at linebacker, safety or the offensive line.I like where Baylor is at wide receiver, for the most part running back and I’m OK with the defensive line. However, what hurts that unit is that you can’t point to a player and say, “Yes, he’s the defensive end who can influence a game.’’ There’s not a game changer at the position.

My hope is that what is being done with Blake Lynch is not what we’re going to see during the 2018 season. Coaches have the right to change their mind. But if this is really a thing, Lynch is going to turn into the new Davion Hall where he played so many positions in his career that he wound up not being good at any of them. Lynch should be a safety. And that should be the end of it.

I’m not too hmm about the QB situation where both Brewer and McClendon are bolded. I really believe this is Brewer’s team. If it doesn’t turn out that way, then you have more problems at this position then you thought you had.

I’m all for Rhule’s philosophy saying that no one on his roster should feel safe where he is and that he’s playing for his job every day and so on and so forth. However, managing your QB situation is a different animal. You need stability at that position. Once you start over tinkering with it too much, you’re going to mess it up.

Put it this way in baseball terms of handling a pitching staff: If a manager can’t do that, then he’s going to get fired.

That’s the same thing with football coaches and quarterbacks. I really went back and forth on 5-7 and 6-6 with this team. I was prepared to call for 6-6. But the more I thought about this and Baylor’s weaknesses, the less comfortable I was calling for this team to play in the postseason.

Baylor’s schedule sets up for a 4-0 start. If the Bears can beat Duke on Sept. 15 at McLane, then this team should be 4-0 when it heads to Norman, OK to play the Sooners.

So if you assume 4-0, where are you going to get the other two to become bowl eligible? I don’t know. The Big 12 does have a lot of unknowns at quarterback throughout. But some of these teams are really deep and more experienced. If Baylor begins 3-1, then the Big 12 climb to get three wins is that much tougher. Baylor has to find a way to pull off a home upset against Kansas State, Oklahoma State or TCU to help the bowl pursuit. Beating Oklahoma in Norman, Texas in Austin or West Virginia in Morgantown just doesn’t seem realistic for this team. It needs another year to get the talent more to where those programs are.

Beating Iowa State in Ames isn’t unrealistic. It’s not a given either. The finale against Texas Tech could be really interesting. The Red Raiders are going to be playing out the string and disinterested with a dead coach walking in Kliff Kingsbury or they could be playing for the season.

The journey of a program rebuild can be joyful one game and joyless the next. The 2018 Baylor Bears are getting there. Don't under value the jump from one win to five. That's real progress. They’re just not there yet.





Now, a look at other Baylor sports…

>The 16th-ranked Baylor volleyball (3-0) captured a four-set victory over LSU in front of a record-breaking crowd Friday night at the Ferrell Center, winning 25-19, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21. Breaking a record that only lasted 364 days, the team drew 3,858 fans and shattered the previous No. 1 at 3,617 against No. 15 Florida State last season. The Bears then swept Texas State and beat Marquette in four games to finish off the Hampton Inn & Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational Saturday.The Bears host North Texas at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

>Baylor soccer (3-1-0) outlasted Florida Atlantic (1-3-0) in a physical match, taking the 1-0 victory on Sunday evening at FAU Soccer Stadium. Leading in shots throughout the match and controlling the pace through most of the contest, the Bears finished with an 11-6 advantage in shots and 6-3 in shots on goal. The teams stayed in a deadlock until the Bears finally managed to break through in the 81st minute. Baylor split the trip to Florida as it lost at South Florida, 3-1, this past Friday.

The Bears travel to Fayetteville, AR to play at Arkansas at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

>The cross country season opens at 7:00 p.m. Friday with the Bear Twilight Invitational