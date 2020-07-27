 SicEmSports - What was he Thinking?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 08:00:54 -0500') }} football Edit

What was he Thinking?

Trestan Ebner and Baylor are getting closer to the start of fall camp.
Trestan Ebner and Baylor are getting closer to the start of fall camp. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

So I guess the question we're asking is, "What was he Thinking?"

WWHT

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}