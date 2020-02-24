Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 06:46:36 -0600') }}
football
Edit
What was he Thinking?
Baylor DE James Lynch and five other teammates are headed to the NFL combine this week. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist •
SicEmSports
Editor
So I guess the question we're asking is, "What was he Thinking?"
WWHT
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}