Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 07:26:15 -0500') }} football Edit

What was he Thinking?

Foa1cdggqjg6ov93vffq
The Bears won their season opener against ACU, 55-27.
Stephen Cook
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

So I guess the question we're asking is, "What was he Thinking?"

Story Link

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}