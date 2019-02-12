Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 15:01:37 -0600') }} football Edit

What's ahead for Baylor and 2020

Rwpdnfdifafpgitmu4he
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is in the early stages of building his fourth recruiting class.
USA Today
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

With the 2019 signing class now in the fold, Baylor’s coaching staff can look forward to the 2020 class.There’s already one commitment to the class in Carthage offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}