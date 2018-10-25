West Virginia senior quarterback Will Grier threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two others and the Mountaineers intercepted Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer three times as the No. 12/13 team in the country routed the Bears, 58-14, at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Baylor suffered its worst road loss in Matt Rhule's era with a 44-point setback.

This was destined to be a bad night for the Bears (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) when the Mountaineers scored 50 seconds into the game. Grier found Gary Jennings on a 53-yard scoring strike. The Bears had a busted coverage that allowed Sills to run free.

With only three interceptions coming into the game, Brewer threw all three of his within the first 1 ½ quarters. The first was a deflection off Denzel Mims. The second was an issue with Jalen Hurd. The third was when he attempted to throw a check down pass to JaMycal Hasty. But the ball was behind Hasty and intercepted.

Brewer was replaced by grad transfer Jalan McClendon and never returned. Baylor said he was removed from the game for further evaluation from a possible head injury.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule said after the game he had not yet talked to the trainer to get an update on Brewer’s condition.

The Bears committed four turnovers total and collected 285 yards in total offense. However, most of that was after the fact.

West Virginia (6-1, 4-1) raced to a 41-0 lead at the half thanks to the big play. Grier threw touchdown passes of 25 and 65 yards to sure-handed David Sills V. Martell Petteway also had a 33-yard scoring run. Of the seven Mountaineer touchdowns five came from at least 25 yards. The Mountaineers finished with 568 yards of total offense.

Baylor scored touchdowns on a Josh Fleeks 2-yard run and McClendon 1-yard run.

The Bears grueling part of the schedule – on the road at Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia – ends up with this team winning none of them.

Baylor returns home for homecoming against Oklahoma State at 11:00 a.m. Nov. 3.