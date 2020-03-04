News More News
Weatherford 2021 safety Caston commits to Baylor; 4th addition adds length

Weatherford safety Cicero Caston has committed to Baylor.
Weatherford safety Cicero Caston has committed to Baylor. (HUDL)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Although he plays on both sides of the ball, Baylor likes the opportunity Weatherford 2021 Cicero Caston presents at safety. He committed to Baylor Wednesday night. He's the fourth member of the class.


