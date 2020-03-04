Weatherford 2021 safety Caston commits to Baylor; 4th addition adds length
Although he plays on both sides of the ball, Baylor likes the opportunity Weatherford 2021 Cicero Caston presents at safety. He committed to Baylor Wednesday night. He's the fourth member of the class.
After carefully considering. I have chosen to commit with Baylor University.After a great talk with the coaches this decision was extremely tough but I feel Baylor is the right choice for me..I ask that you respect my decision, and thank you all that have expressed interest in me pic.twitter.com/I1IQGWusxK— Cicero "Cisco" Caston (@CastonCisco) March 5, 2020