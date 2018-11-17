TCU’s Jalen Reagor took a reverse 37 yards for a touchdown to break a 9-9 tie late in the third quarter and proved to be the difference in the Horned Frogs 16-9 win over Baylor Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Baylor (5-6, 3-5) hoped to beat its arch rival in its home finale and on senior day to secure bowl eligibility. However, it now comes down to the regular season closer against Texas Tech next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Bears hurt themselves with three turnovers that led to nine TCU points.

Baylor had just tied the game, 9-9, on a Connor Martin 33-yard field goal with 6:25 to play in the period. However, the Horned Frogs marched to the Baylor 37 on the ensuing possession. Facing a 4th-and-1, TCU lined up in the wildcat with its last remaining scholarship running back Emari Demercado. Reagor took the reverse, found a huge gap and scored untouched with 2:02 remaining.

Baylor could not muster much of anything on its three fourth quarter possessions as it totaled 89 yards. Quarterback Charlie Brewer threw for only 163 yards and was sacked five times.

On the second play of the game, TCU (5-6, 3-5) recovered John Lovett’s fumble at the Baylor 34 and settled for a 29-yard field goal.

Baylor had taken a 6-3 lead on Brewer’s 7-yard touchdown run later in the period. They were looking for more when B.J. Thompson blocked a punt and gave the Bears possession at the TCU 31. Brewer drove the offense to the TCU 6-yard line. But on the first play of the second quarter, Brewer pulled out early from the snap and lost the ball. TCU recovered.

The Horned Frogs scored on Grayson Muelhstein’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Reagor that began as a screen.

Baylor finished with 303 yards of total offense. Baylor has lost the last four meetings to TCU. TCU leads the series, 55-52-6.