FORT WORTH— Defensive lineman Sterlin Brooks out of North Crowley made his commitment on Thursday evening, July 20. The three-star recruit made his announcement from his high school cafeteria in front of his family and teammates where he revealed his commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs.





“It feels so good to know that all my hard work is paying off,” Brooks said. “And that this city is showing love. Because for me, staying home, I’m going to show up and turn up for sure.”





The other three schools in his final four included Baylor, SMU and Houston, though he also did have an offer from Grambling State in Louisiana.





After the official announcement of his decision, he took a moment to acknowledge every school in his top four and speak on the recruiting experience.





“It was a great experience for me. There was a lot of love, there was nothing fake, everything was genuine from all four of them, and I appreciated it.”





Over the past two seasons at North Crowley, Brooks has totalled 20 tackles and helped lead his team to a district championship and a third round playoff appearence in 2022.





He mentioned that being just 10 miles from the campus at TCU played a big part in his decision, while also thanking his high school teammates and coaches, saying that there is a lot more to do.





“Nothing feels better than home,” he exclaimed. “I’ve got unfinished business in this city. I’ve got a lot to prove and a lot to finish, so I’m staying home for sure.”



