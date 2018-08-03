FALL CAMP OPENER: These five could be Baylor's glue in 2018
Baylor’s pursuit of redemption begins Friday afternoon at the Highers Athletic Complex. The Bears are seeking to put in the distance a rough debut season under Matt Rhule when they went 1-11.The Be...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news