THE UNITED STATES FASTEST MAN
Just when you thought Kalon Barnes couldn’t deliver more than he had on the track, he upped the ante.
While he narrowly missed on the perasonal goal of breaking the magical 10.00 mark in the 100 meter dash at the Texas High School State Track & Field meet, the Baylor signee will settle for the consolation prize.
The United States fasted man.
In an event that may never be seen for another generation, Barnes set the state and national all-time record with a blistering time of 10.04 seconds in the Class 4A 100 Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium on the University of Texas campus.
He bested both the Texas and National record of 10.15 set by Greenville’s Henry Neal. Barnes won this event in 2017 with a time of 10.22.
Silsbee’s Kalon Barnes sets a National Record with a time of 10.04 in the Boys 100M Dash in 4A! pic.twitter.com/pj4j9FpoOh— 806hssc/TXhssc (@806hssc) May 12, 2018
By winning the 4A 100 in a jaw dropping 10.04, Baylor 2018 signee @KaayBarnes_ has just set the all-time Texas HS record in this event. We may never see this again. pic.twitter.com/JptJiAOqAZ— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) May 12, 2018
He could be the fastest man in Texas. Baylor 2018 signee @KaayBarnes_ wins the 4A 100. UNBELIEVABLE. @BaylorFan4Ever pic.twitter.com/hv6AfmX1dg— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) May 12, 2018
Barnes previous best was 10.12, which he set earlier this year.
In the early afternoon race, Barnes was in the 7th lane. He started even with the pack. At about the 25-meter mark Barnes started to separate. At about the 60-meter mark, he found another gear and left the others well behind. The second place finisher - Stafford’s Ryan Martin - came in at a very solid 10.41.
Later in the day, Barnes also won the 200 in 20.55 seconds. Sweeney’s Ashton Callahan finished second at 20.94.
It was about a year ago when Barnes committed to Baylor’s football program. He signed in December. He is expected to be on campus this summer.