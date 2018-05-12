Just when you thought Kalon Barnes couldn’t deliver more than he had on the track, he upped the ante.

While he narrowly missed on the perasonal goal of breaking the magical 10.00 mark in the 100 meter dash at the Texas High School State Track & Field meet, the Baylor signee will settle for the consolation prize.

The United States fasted man.

In an event that may never be seen for another generation, Barnes set the state and national all-time record with a blistering time of 10.04 seconds in the Class 4A 100 Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

He bested both the Texas and National record of 10.15 set by Greenville’s Henry Neal. Barnes won this event in 2017 with a time of 10.22.