SicEmSports - The quest for a state title and 3,000

The quest for a state title and 3,000
A look at how Baylor's 2020 commitment class is performing during the high school football season.
Note: Classes 1A-4A in Texas began the weekend of Aug. 28. Class 5A & 6A began Sept. 24. Oklahoma began in September. Louisiana and Missouri began their seasons in October.
Commits appear in the order in which they committed.
Last week: Cy Ranch (7-3) lost to Klein Oak, 30-6, Class 6A Division I Region II bi-district playoff
This week: Season complete
Stats: 2 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
Season stats: 23 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 3 TFL, 3 PBU, 2 FC, 1 sack
Last week: West Orange-Stark (8-1) season complete
Season stats: 122 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 FF, 4 sacks, 2 PBU, 3 FR (37, 61 yards, 2TD)
Last week: Richmond George Ranch (5-4) forfeit to Katy Taylor (COVID-19), Class 6A Division II Region III bi-district playoff
This week: Season complete
Stats: N/A
Season stats: Receiving: 29-530 3TD
Last week: Weatherford (5-6) lost to Haslet V.R. Eaton, 21-14, Class 6A Division II Region I bi-district playoff
This week: Season complete
Stats: Defense: 6 tackles; Offense - Receiving: 3-60 1TD; Rushing: 3-21
Season stats: Defense: 71 tackles, 3 INT, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 PBU; Offense - Passing: 1-1-0 3; Receiving: 12-187 23TD; Rushing: 13-121 2TD; Special Teams - KOR: 4-161 1 TD
Last week: Lindale (13-2) d. Austin LBJ, 31-28, Class 4A Division I state semifinal
This week: vs Argyle, 7:00 p.m. Friday; Class 4A Division I state championship
Stats: Rushing: 28-266 2 TD; Receiving: 3-10
Season stats: Rushing - 386-2,938 52TD; Receiving - 24-218 4TD; Special Teams - KOR: 1-98 TD
Last week: Stillwater (OK) (8-1) season complete
Season stats: Defense: 42 tackles, 4 PBU, 1 TFL, 1 INT,; Offense - Receiving: 17-401 4 TD
Last week: Shadow Creek (5-3) d. League City Clear Creek, 55-6
This week: vs. Houston C.E. King, 7:00 p.m. Friday; Class 6A DII area playoff
Stats: Passing: 11-17-1 190 3 TD; Rushing: 6-47
Season stats: Passing: 69-129-6 1,239 16TD; Rushing: 38-228 2TD
Last week: Georgetown (8-1) lost to Dripping Springs, 49-42, Class 5A D1 Region III bi-district playoff
This week: Season Complete
Stats: N/A
Season stats: Georgetown coaches did not disclose stats in 2020
Last week: Denton Guyer (8-2) d. Coppell, 52-24, Class 6A DII Region I bi-district playoff
This week: vs. Arlington, 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Class 6A DII Region I bi-district playoff
Stats: 8 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries
Season stats: 65 solo tackles, 23 assisted tackles, 15 TFL, 15 QB hurries, 8 sacks, 1FF, 1 PBU
Last week: Wall (8-4) season complete
Season stats: Offense: Graded at 91 percent, 73 pancake blocks; Defense: 16 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 1/2 sack
Last week: Humble Summer Creek (3-6) season complete
Season stats: Receiving: 34-526 3TD
Last week: St. Louis De Smet (6-1) season complete
Season stats: 19 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FR
Last week: LaPlace (LA) East St. John (8-2) lost to West Monroe, 27-8, Louisiana Prep Classic
This week: Season complete
Stats: Defense: Defense: 10 tackles
Season stats: Defense: 70 tackles, 24 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 1 FF; Offense - Rushing: 22-117 2TD; Special Teams - KOR: 1-72 TD
Last week: Manor (2-6) season complete
Season stats: Defense: 32 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 TFL; Special Teams -- KOR: 4-100
Last week: Dallas Jesuit (7-4) lost to Arlington, 49-37, Class 6A DII Region I bi-district playoff
This week: Season complete
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 41 pancake blocks, 15 knockdowns, no grade assigned
Last week: Killeen Shoemaker (7-3) lost to DeSoto, 57-32, Class 6A DI bi-district playoff
This week: Season complete
Stats: Offense - Receiving: 2-39; Rushing: 5-39; Special Teams - KOR: 1-23
Season stats: Offense - Receiving: 42-795 12TD; Rushing: 33-399 2TD; Defense: 2 tackles, 1 FC, 1 FR, 1 INT; Special Teams - KOR: 6-97, PR: 1-46
Last week: Houston St. Thomas (7-3) season complete
Season stats: Offense - Receiving: 35-754 8TD; Special Teams - KOR: 1-32; Defense: 2 solo tackles, 3 PBU