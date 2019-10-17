The Other Sideline: Oklahoma State
SicEmSports visits with our Rivals colleagues from Oklahoma State to get a look at Saturday's showdown between the No. 18/18 Bears and the Cowboys who are celebrating Homecoming.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news