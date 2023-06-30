@sicemsports

Now that your publisher has let you know that his tenure has come to an end, it would be fitting to review the Top 5 moments he covered.

Of course, nothing will ever compare to the collective nightmare we endured with the sexual assault scandal in 2016, the fallout from the victims, the firing of Art Briles and resignation of AD Ian McCaw.

Lessons were learned and hopefully everyone in the Baylor community has learned to process and ensure something like this never happens again. History must never repeat itself.

Indeed, this 13-year run had the highest of highs and lowest of lows. However, let’s celebrate those ultimates we shared together.

1. Men’s BB wins the national title.

April 5, 2021: When the NCAA tournament was confined to Indianapolis and locations nearby because of the pandemic, it was at least a tournament.

The Bears dominated. They won their six games by 15.3 points including an 86-70 blowout of Gonzaga in the National Title game. Jared Butler led with 22 points. The only concern during this championship run was that the Bears trailed Villanova at the half of their Sweet 16 game, 30-23. Baylor finished 28-2. Indeed, a program rocked with scandal in the early 2000s came full circle under Scott Drew’s leadership.

2. Winning at Oklahoma for the first time in 2014

Nov. 8, 2014, Norman, OK: Your outgoing publisher debated this one against No. 3. However, given that Baylor had never won at Owen Field, this 48-14 blowout signaled that this program was in it for the long haul and could compete against the blue bloods in the Big 12. Bryce Petty threw for 387 yards, 222 of those and a TD to Corey Coleman. Baylor won its second consecutive Big 12 title and finished with an 11-2 record but stunning loss to Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl.

3. Beating Texas in 2013 to wrap up Big 12 title; last game in Floyd Casey

Dec. 7, 2013: While the first-ever Big 12 title had been sealed thanks to an Oklahoma State loss earlier in the day, the Bears and Longhorns played a bizarre game in the finale at Floyd Casey Stadium. The ice fog set the tone. But the Bears never wavered in a 30-10 win. Glasco Martin rushed for 102 yards. Petty threw for 287. The Bears capped that magical run by thumping their rivals from Austin. Baylor finished at 11-2 with a loss to UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

4. (Tie) Topping Ole Miss in 2022 Sugar Bowl to cap off Top 5 season

Jan. 1, 2022: The 2021 season evolved as the unexpected. But Dave Aranda’s team marched through the Big 12 with a physical running game and equally physical defense that punished the likes of Texas and Oklahoma. Following the loss of QB Blake Shapen to a shoulder injury in the epic Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State and the return of hobbled starter Gerry Bohanon, the Bears wore down the Rebels, 21-7 to finish 12-2. Al Walcott started things with a 96-yard Pick6. Abram Smith rushed for 172 yards.

Robert Griffin wins 2011 Heisman Trophy

Dec. 10, 2011: With his dramatic game-winning 34-touchdown pass to Terrance Williams with eight seconds to play to beat Oklahoma, 45-38 – some will argue this was the game that changed Baylor’s football fortunes – RGIII sealed his name among the greats to win the 76th annual Heisman Trophy. Griffin finished that season throwing for 3,998 yards and 36 TDs. Baylor finished 9-3 along with an Alamo Bowl win over Washington. Stanford QB Tyler Luck finished second in the voting.

5. Beating Kansas in the Allen Fieldhouse for the first time

Jan. 11, 2020: It finally happened. There were 16 previous trips to the famed Allen Fieldhouse with nary a win. But on this Saturday afternoon, Baylor ended the frustration. The No. 4 Bears beat the No. 3 Jayhawks, 67-55. Baylor’s defense got it done holding KU to 39 percent shooting. The Bears beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time, snapped Kansas’s 28-game home court winning streak and held the Jayhawks to their fewest points in a home game in 20 years. Baylor finished 26-4 and in second place in the Big 12. However, the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.





Honorable mention: Women’s basketball winning the 2012 and 2019 National Titles…opening of McLane Stadium in 2014…Kim Mulkey’s fiery departure in 2021…construction starting on new basketball arena, Foster Pavilion, due to open in January 2024….Baylor rallies from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to beat TCU, 61-58, in 2014 at McLane Stadium.





It’s been a blast my friends. Enjoyed every second of this journey. Wishing you all the best. And if you learned anything over the years with this site, you learned that recruiting is weird.





Be Good and please welcome my successor with open arms!