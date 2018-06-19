It's been a hectic last 24 hours for Baylor's 2019 class. But it got crazier Tuesday afternoon when El Paso Chapin linebacker Will Williams and Plano Prestonwood defensive back Solomon Turner committed to the class.

These commitments followed Beaumont United's Tyrone Brown who committed back to Baylor on Tuesday evening.

Williams had given a commitment late Saturday evening to the staff after going through the camp. However, the Baylor coaching staff encouraged him to let the offer and the decision breath a little bit before he made his decision official.

"I knew i wanted to be apart of the SicEm family before I even left back home,'' Williams said. "But I just wanted to take the time so I wouldn’t have any regrets later on.''

Williams was pretty under recruited. His only other offer was Arkansas Tech.

"I realized how proud my parents would be proud of me,'' he said, "and how the Baylor family really wanted me to join the. I think I can fit into their game plan.''