The Defense Begins: Baylor opens second NCAA title run vs. Norfolk State
A preview of No. 1 East Region seed Baylor's matchup with No. 16 Norfolk State. The game starts at 1:00 p.m. Thursday (TBS) at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news