A game that seemed to be in control - a 17-point lead - was whittled away to a deficit in the fourth quarter. However, the nation's No. 1 team, Baylor, got the game-winning basket on, Chloe Jackson's driving layup with 3.9 seconds to play.

Notre Dame had one last chance when its leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale was fouled with 1.9 seconds to play. However, she missed the first free throw but then made the second when she wanted to miss for an offensive rebound.

Baylor was able to inbound the ball successfully in those final moments. Kim Mulkey's program joins Tennessee and UConn as the only programs in the history of women's college basketball to win at least three national titles. Baylor won its other two in 2005 and 2012. The 2012 team was the first to ever go 40-0.

The Lady Bears (37-1) suffered a devastating blow when forward Lauren Cox went down with a knee injury. Jackson led Baylor with 26 points. Kalani Brown had 20.