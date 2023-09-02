WACO, Texas— When the college football season opened, Baylor was a favorite over Texas State by more than three possessions. So when the Bobcats walked out of Waco having defeated the Bears 42-31, everyone leaving McLane Stadium was in a state of shock.





After a very promising spring, and an enthusiastic fall camp, Baylor fans had every reason to believe they would be improved from the 2022 season. However, there appears to still be reason to be worried after the opening day performance.





The Bears(0-1) will now go back to the drawing board before welcoming in the Utah Utes(1-0) next Saturday, September 9 at 11 a.m.





It was a rough day for the offensive line, with constant pressure from a blitzing defense, and for the Baylor defense as a whole, who gave up 42 points to a team they only surrendered seven against a year ago.





Baylor got on the board first after forcing a three and out, but a false start penalty moved them back away from the goal line. They stalled three plays later and were forced to kick a field goal. The Bobcats switched up their offensive game plan on the following drive, and marched right down the field, aided by an illegal substitution penalty. They took a 7-3 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from TJ Finley to Ismail Mahdi.





After being forced into a three and out, the Bears recovered a fumble and it appeared to be in position to take the lead, but again were plagued by penalties and forced to settle for a 53-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins to make it a one point game at 7-6.





Just over a minute later, Mahdi took a handoff up the middle and broke free to go 65 yards for the score. Baylor went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and ended the first quarter down 14-6.





To open the second quarter, Texas State took over five minutes off of the clock, highlighted by two fourth down conversions to keep the drive alive. Finley finished it off with a 27-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead.





The Bears responded and finally found the end zone when Blake Shapen scrambled and decided to take it in himself from nine yards out to make it 21-13. But with less than a minute to go, Jahmyl Jeter punched it in from the one yard line to give the Bobcats a 28-13 halftime lead.





After making some adjustments, Baylor came out firing in the start of the second half as Shapen threw to Drake Dabney who made the catch along the sideline and raced 53 yards to pay dirt. The two-point conversion connected and it was a seven point game at 28-21.





The Bobcats wasted no time responding, as after an incredible one handed catch set them up in the red zone, Finley kept it himself and scored from nine yards. The Bears tried to respond but stalled in plus territory and could not convert on fourth down. They got the ball back after a fumble, but again stalled in the red zone and had to settle for a field goal, making it 35-24 after three quarters of play.





The Bobcats opened up the final frame with a 26-yard touchdown strike from Finley to Joey Hobert, and suddenly it was 42-24. Again the Bears responded, but took a lot of time off the clock to do so. The clock was under nine minutes to go when Shapen hit Dabney in the back of the end zone for a score to keep the game alive.





The defense did the offense a huge favor though, and came up with a late stop to get the ball back. Sawyer Robertson came in for a banged up Shapen and drove the offense down to inside the five, but a deflected pass was intercepted in the end zone and gave the ball back to Texas State. The two traded possession one more time, but Robertson fumbled on a long run and Texas State was able to kneel out the clock, solidifying the first time Baylor was defeated by Texas State.



