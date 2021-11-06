TCU uses late turnover to hold off No. 12 Baylor, 30-28

FORT WORTH - Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon was intercepted by TCU linebacker Shadrach Banks at the TCU 28 with 1:03 to play as the Horned Frogs held on to upset No. 12 Baylor, 30-28, Saturday at Amon Carter Stadium.

Making his first collegiate start, TCU quarterback Chandler Morris accounted for 538 yards of total offense. He threw for 461 and two touchdowns, rushed for 70 and caught a pass for seven.

The loss dealt the Bears (7-2, 4-2) a tough blow in their quest to play in the Big 12 championship game. They sit one game behind No. 11 Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1). But it's really two games because they lost the head-to-head meeting on Oct. 2in Stillwater, OK.

Ironically, this was Baylor's first game away from McLane Stadium in more than a month facing their arch rival who was playing without Gary Patterson after more than 20 years.

The Bears trailed 30-21 in the middle of the fourth quarter and narrowed it to two points on Bohanon's 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton with 5:04 to play.

On its ensuing possession, TCU drove to the Baylor 18 but Griffin Kell's 35-yard field with 2:01 remaining hit the left upright and bounced off giving the Bears a chance.

Bohonan found tight end Ben Sims on a seam rout for 32 yards to the TCU 48. A TCU illegal substitution foul moved it to the Horned Frogs 43. Trestan Ebner then ran for nine yards to the 34 for a first down.

Two plays later, Bohanon looked to his right for Sims on the Baylor sideline but didn't see Banks. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Bohanon didn't see Banks until it was too late.

Smith finished with 125 yards rushing and went over 1,000 yards to become the first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016 when Terence Williams finished with 1,048. Tyquan Thornton also had 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Bohanon finished throwing for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. After throwing just one interception in his first 173 attempts, Bohanon has thrown four in his last 50.

The Bears return to McLane Stadium next Saturday to play No. 8 and conference leader Oklahoma.