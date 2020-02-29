Desmond Bane sparked a major comeback in the second half with 19 of his 23 points and TCU scored 54 points to upset No. 2 Baylor, 75-72, Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.



Baylor (25-3, 14-2) falls into second place in the Big 12 standings, one game behind No. 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks won at Kansas State, 62-58.

Baylor led by 12 (39-27) with 16:26 to play. However, the Horned Frogs quickly carved into it with seven straight over the next two minutes to cut it to 39-34 and make this a game.

The Bears thought they had some momentum on a pair of Freddie Gillespie three-point plays within 90 seconds of each other and led 52-50 with 7:54 to play. However, the Horned Frogs never cooled off and went on a 17-3 run over the next six minutes to lead by 12 with 1:12 remaining.

Out of timeouts and forced to foul to extend the game, the Bears climbed their way back into it. MaCio Teague made all three of his free throws after he was fouled on a 3-pointer and then hit a 3-pointer off a steal from an inbounds pass. Those six points cut the lead to 71-68 with 22 seconds to play. But the Bears got no closer.

TCU 48 percent free throw shooter Diante Smith sealed Baylor’s fate with a pair of free throws with 7.9 second to play.

TCU (16-13, 7-9) recorded only its third ever win against a Top 5 team in school history. The other two were against Kansas in 2013 and 2017.

Jared Butler had 18 for Baylor. Gillespie also had 18. Baylor returns home for its home finale Monday against Texas Tech on Big Monday.