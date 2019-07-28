Taylor's big weekend places Baylor in strong position
Baylor's last big summer recruiting bash came together with the formation of a strong relationship between Baylor the Houston Heights 2022 ath Bobby Taylor Jr. He talked about his weekend and offer...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news