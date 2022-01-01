HOW SWEET IT IS: Baylor tops Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl, 21-7

Baylor's defense collected three turnovers and running back Abram Smith rushed for 172 yards as the No. 7 Bears defeated No. 8 Ole Miss, 21-7 in the 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl Saturday night at Caears Superdome in New Orleans.

With the win, the Bears (12-2) set a single-season record for wins. Smith also set the single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards. He broke Terence Ganaway's record of 1,547 set in 2011.

The Big 12 Champion Bears held a 7-0 lead at the half on an Al Walcott 96-yard Pick6 in the second quarter.

“Well, you look at this group, and the senior group in particular, all of the coaches they have been through, all the philosophies and the beliefs that they had to have, all the trust that they had to give,'' Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. "I look at all the position coaches that have come and gone, and to get a group as special as this that is able to trust again and to believe again and to be selfless. I think a lot of times when there is that much change its easy to just trust yourself and not think of others. This group is a selfless group and plays for each other.”

Ole Miss, which lost starting quarterback Matt Corral to a lower right leg injury in the first quarter, tied the game in the middle of the third quarter on backup quarterback Luke Altmyer's 38-yard strike to Braylon Sanders.

But the Bears scored twice in the fourth quarter. A Monaray Baldwin 48-yard run on Jet Sweep gave them a 14-7 lead early in the period. They then capped it off when J.T. Woods' second interception led to quarterback Gerry Bohanon's screen 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton to seal it as a two score game.

The Bears held an Ole Miss offense, which came into the game averaging nearly 507 yards per contest, to just 322.



