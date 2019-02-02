Ticker
Suddenly Baylor MBB is in the middle of scoreboard watching

Baylor welcomes arch rival TCU to the Ferrell Center Saturday evening.
Baylor SID
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Winners of five consecutive games, Baylor (14-6, 5-2) plays host to TCU (15-5, 3-4). The Bears are tied for the Big 12 lead with Kansas State and could move into sole possession of first place with...

