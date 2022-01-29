Strong second half propels Alabama past No. 4 Baylor, 87-78
TUSCALOOSA, AL – No. 4 Baylor has learned to play this season shorthanded. But when it came to Saturday’s Big 12/SEC matchup against mercurial Alabama, they had to do it without leading scorer LJ C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news