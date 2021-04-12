 SicEmSports - Single Digit Flashback
Single Digit Flashback

Putnam City (OK) North 2022 DE Jaleel Johnson was several Baylor targets at Sunday's Rivals Camp.
Putnam City (OK) North 2022 DE Jaleel Johnson was several Baylor targets at Sunday's Rivals Camp. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Welcome to another edition of Single Digit Flashback.

