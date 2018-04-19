Editor's Note: Monique Atkinson is the mother of Baylor wide receiver Jared Atkinson. She and her husband Keith shared her story of her battle with Grade 3 Breast Cancer since the Jan. 2 diagnosis.

Walk into Monique Atkinson’s house and before you cross the threshold a hug is the greeting rather than a handshake. That could be for a close friend or a stranger. To her, there is no difference.A touch. A word. An embrace. They all communicate the same message – unconditional warmth. Baylor’s football program represents the creed, “Trust the process’’. It stresses that while the journey presents so many unknowns, the work labored and sacrifices offered will produce the desired on-field success. Atkinson has her own process to trust but with the same goal. She’s fighting for her life. The mother of Bears junior wide receiver Jared Atkinson was diagnosed with Grade 3 breast cancer on Jan. 2. “I don’t question why,’’ Monique said. “It happened. Therefore, where’s my next step? I’m dealing with this reality. Now, I’m going down a different path.” On Monday – her 51st birthday – she completed the fifth of eight scheduled chemo treatments. Those began Feb. 5. Results have been encouraging. The original 10 ½ centimeter mass on her left breast has shrunk to 3½. Surgery is scheduled for June. Radiation follows. This is a journey that she and her husband Keith didn’t ask for but must endure and complete. It has experienced the understandable emotional highs and lows. The Atkinsons will celebrate their 29th anniversary in July 29. They’ve known each other for 38 years going back to their middle school days in Oklahoma. “It’s difficult,” Keith said. “You have to separate thing a lot more than before. The house life from the work life. I feel guilty when I don’t text her when I’m at work.’’ As Baylor concludes its spring football season with its Green and Gold game on Saturday, Atkinson said she plans to be there, even though Jared is away from the program for the time being. He declined to be interviewed for this story. She has also found that what one gives and what one gets in return are equal if not more on the receiving end. The Atkinsons have been transparent about this battle. Tweets have updated the progress.

Happy Bday/Chemoday to this beauty. Yes, another day given by God. We thank you for everything you have given us. The joy you bring each day we will cherish FOREVER. The mass was a little smaller again...3.5 YES!!! @monique_atk...51 looks great on you...love the new hat babe. pic.twitter.com/6bj9qmLJE4 — Keith A. Atkinson (@keithatkinson06) April 16, 2018

“You don’t ever look too far ahead,’’ Monique said. “You live in the moment. I definitely live in it. I just need to get through the day. When the next week comes, we’ll do that. “But I also find myself looking forward to the next chemo [treatment]. I’m starting the countdown. I’m already at the next one. I want to get through this.’’

HE HAD HER AT HELLO

Ray Collins little sister was talking to Keith Atkinson’s cousin on the phone one day when Atkinson’s relative had to step away. To kill time, he asked Keith to talk to his girlfriend for a couple of minutes until he returned. When he did, he learned he was out. Keith was in. Monique lived in Clinton. Keith lived about 20 miles away in Burns Flat. “He comes back and she literally breaks up with him,’’ Keith said. “So I literally had her at hello. I told my mother when I was in 9th grade I was going to marry her.’’ They had not finished college yet when they were married. Keith was finishing his college football career at Cameron University in Lawton. Monique was at Central State (now the University of Central Oklahoma) in Oklahoma City. The proposal didn’t follow the script. The two talked about it one night at her parent’s house when Monique called out to them that Keith had to ask them something. That was that. The two made a life in Lawton. She was a Nurse’s Aid. He managed a movie theater before getting a job with a finance company. They relocated to Burkburnett in 1993. Daughter Chanel “Che’” came first in 1993. Jared in 1997.

Keith and Monique Atkinson will be married 29 years in July. Stephen Cook

A transfer brought the family to Mesquite in 1999. The now stay-at-home mom, Monique saw the work her mother put in as a nurse and father as a truck driver. Her connection with her parents never weakened. However, she wanted to have the bond with her kids strengthened. “I wanted to be able to raise our kids and no one else,’’ Monique said. “I wanted to be available to them all the time.’’ The Atkinson house in East Mesquite near John Horn High School evolved into “That House” in the neighborhood. Friends of Jared and Chanel (Che’) naturally hung out on a daily basis. Personal problems were confided to the universal mother, “MoMo”, because her inviting personality presented trust. Sometimes, she knew before the other parents did. Che’ said that when it was time for the truth, Monique would give it because she cared about that person. Sugarcoating didn’t fit. “She just offers that hand that says, “I’m here,” Che said. When the Christmas Party at the house started, it began with about 50 people. As it became an annual event, its popularity made filled the house wall-to-wall. Other neighborhood Christmas Party dates were on hold until the Atkinson date became known. “She befriended me,’’ longtime friend Tasha McWright said. “I don’t like to make friends. I’m usually the kind that stays at home. Maybe I needed her in my life. Maybe she needed me.’’ It wasn’t always smooth. The family survived a trial in 2007. Keith, who was in the Army Reserves, was stationed in Fort Hood in Killeen supporting the First Army. He received his orders to deploy over to Afghanistan. However, they were revoked two days before he was supposed to leave.

A DAY IN STILLWATER

Baylor traveled to Stillwater, OK to play the Cowboys on Oct. 14 last year. In what turned out to be a forgettable performance by the Bears – a 59-16 loss – it became the day Monique will never forget. The heat toughened the conditions. As the game moved closer to the half, she made an adjustment in her seat as she was going to beat the crowd to the concourse. That’s when she felt the heaviness in her left breast. It had an odd configuration as well. Surely, it was just fatty tissue. A middle aged woman’s body typically goes through changes. Her yearly breast exam in March came back clear. So what was this? “I had another personal thing that I had to deal with and that was cleared up as well,’’ Monique said. “I had to start paying attention to this.’’ Concern turned into worry. There was reason to be. The mass became swollen and inflamed. While they remained positive, the family also understood cancer was a possibility. “She would just tell me, ‘Keith, I’m feeling this,’’ Keith said. “A woman knows her body. She was in a different state of mind.’’ Shortly after Christmas a mammogram and sonogram raised those concerns. A biopsy followed. Then came the phone call. Fears were confirmed. History had repeated. Monique’s mother, Mildred Collins, is a two-time breast cancer survivor. When the initial shock subsided, telling her children MoMo was sick was even tougher. Each reacted differently. Jared walked into the kitchen after Monique and Keith finished the call. He went into the family room, turned around and headed to his bedroom. Monique immediately followed and spent time lifting him up. Che’ was in her car driving between appointments. When the phone rang, she said she knew. Emotions didn’t engulf this discussion. Chanel only wanted to know how soon could the treatment plan begin. “I’m not a very emotional person when it comes to serious situations,’’ Che’ said. “My position is what can I do next? I’m not going to allow myself to go there. When I feel upset, I’m going to do something. So now, I have to help my mom.’’ The new normal is every other week. A port is placed just below the skin. A needle is inserted through a netting to connect a clamp and then the IV. A treatment day can last up to five hours. New normal means new ways of life. Surges of appetite and sleep come and go. Surges of energy rise and fall. Monique is talkative one moment. Not in the mood the next. At the parent’s practice on March 17, she just couldn’t walk as fast as Keith and Jared could to get to the field. She had to lean on Jared to help her. Sleepless nights have kept her up. She will text either McWright or Karen Warren. They answered almost immediately. The topic could cover anything. She just needs them as well. “I pray a lot. She’s always on my prayer list,’’ Warren said. “I talk to her. But when I’m alone I cry about it. That’s my friend. But I talk on the phone with her a lot. I know she’s a trooper. She’s going to get through it.’’ A foot rub from Keith or Jared provide more compassion than relief. The chemo can leave muscles achy and her weak. For all of the comfort and support, Monique has done the human thing – cry. They may be brief. But they are a release. Her release. “It’s definitely a mind thing,’’ Monique said. “My kids, my husband and my friends have helped this get a lot easier. You say you’ve accepted it. But at the same time I question the process. There’s only the knowing that I have to get to the other side.’’

An impromptu phone call brought Keith and Monique Atkinson together 38 years ago. Stephen Cook

LEARNING TO SAY YES