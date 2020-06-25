 SicEmSports - SicEmSportsCast
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 07:57:03 -0500') }} football Edit

SicEmSportsCast

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and the Bears have begun voluntary workouts.
Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and the Bears have begun voluntary workouts. (Stephen Cook)
SicEmSports Staff
SicEmSports Staff

The SicEmSportsCast talks all things Baylor.

SicEmSportsCast

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}