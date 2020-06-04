News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-04 08:16:58 -0500') }} football Edit

SicEmSportsCast

Baylor LB Terrel Bernard nearly sacked Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in the end zone for a safety last year.
Baylor LB Terrel Bernard nearly sacked Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in the end zone for a safety last year. (Stephen Cook)
SicEmSports Staff
SicEmSports Staff

The SicEmSportsCast talks all things Baylor.

SicEmSportsCast

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}