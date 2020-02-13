Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 06:37:21 -0600') }}
football
Edit
SicEmSportsCast
Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and the Bears are in the midst of offseason workouts. (Stephen Cook)
SicEmSports Staff
SicEmSports Staff
The SicEmSportsCast covers all things Baylor.
SicEmSportsCast
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}