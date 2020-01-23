News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 20:01:59 -0600') }} football Edit

SicEmSportsCast

Jared Butler and the No. 1 Bears play at Florida Saturday night.
Jared Butler and the No. 1 Bears play at Florida Saturday night. (Stephen Cook)
SicEmSports Staff
SicEmSports Staff

The SicEmSportsCast covers all things Baylor.

SicEmSportsCast

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}