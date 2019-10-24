News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 06:37:15 -0500') }} football Edit

SicEmSportsCast

In limited time recently, Trestan Ebner made two big receptions to help Baylor rally vs. Texas Tech.
In limited time recently, Trestan Ebner made two big receptions to help Baylor rally vs. Texas Tech. (Stephen Cook)
Stephen Cook
Video Journalist

The SicEmSportsCast covers all things Baylor.

SicEmSportsCast

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}