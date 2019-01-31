SicEmSportsCast
The SicEmSportsCast covers all things basketball. The men's basketball team is tied atop the Big 12 standings. The women's basketball team is Ranked No. 1. Life on the Brazos is good for Baylor bas...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news