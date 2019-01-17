SicEmSportsCast
The SicEmSportsCast covers all things Baylor. With the mid-semester enrollees on campus and the drama surrounding Matt Rhule's tenure now history, Scott Drew's basketball team is trying to adjust t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news