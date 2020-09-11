 SicEmSports - SicEmSports Town Hall
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 08:11:22 -0500') }} football Edit

SicEmSports Town Hall

Jared Butler and the Bears await the start of the 2020-21 season.
Jared Butler and the Bears await the start of the 2020-21 season. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

The community gathers for a discussion.

Story Link

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}