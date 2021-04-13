 SicEmSports - SicEmSports Rivals Camp Series: Jeremy Patton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 08:23:34 -0500') }} football Edit

SicEmSports Rivals Camp Series: Jeremy Patton

Baylor target Jeremy Patton.
Baylor target Jeremy Patton. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Publisher
@sicemsports

SicEmSports goes 1 on 1 with the dynamic 2022 athlete.

Story Link

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}