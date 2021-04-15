 SicEmSports - SicEmSports Rivals Camp Series: 2022 DE David Rowaiye
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

SicEmSports Rivals Camp Series: 2022 DE David Rowaiye

Oklahoma City Southeast DE David Rowaiye has a Baylor offer.
Oklahoma City Southeast DE David Rowaiye has a Baylor offer. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Publisher
@sicemsports

He's a little off the radar. But that has never stopped Baylor in the past.

Story Link


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}