MaCio Teague drilled a clutch 3-pointer from up top to give No. 4 Baylor the cushion it needed with 1:05 remaining in overtime as the Bears held off stubborn Texas Tech, 61-58, at the Ferrell Center.



The Bears (26-3, 15-2) kept their Big 12 title hopes alive and will either remain one game behind No. 1 Kansas or tied with the Jayhawks after KU plays host to TCU Wednesday.

Baylor went into this game without Tristan Clark and Mark Vital. Both have been plagued by knee ailments. Clark’s has been all season. Vital started dealing with something last week against Kansas State and then gutted through TCU this past Saturday after a collision early in the game.

Tied at 60-60 going to extra period, the Bears and Red Raiders (18-12, 9-8) traded blows until Teague calmly dropped his 3-pointer following a timeout. It was nearly disastrous for the Bears as Jared Butler slipped on the floor and had to maintain possession.

Tech answered with Kyler Edwards’ 3-pointer to cut it to 69-68. The Bears then came up empty on their possession giving the Red Raiders a chance. But guard Chris Clarke threw his lob pass to the block too short and was picked off by Jared Butler. Butler was fouled with 11.6 seconds to play and knocked down both free throws to give the Bears a 71-68 lead.

In Tech’s final possession, Davide Moretti’s one-handed shot put 3-pointer was well short. The Bears then inbounded the ball to run out the clock.

Senior Devonte Bandoo led all scorers with 18 followed by Butler with 17 and Teague with 14. In his final appearance at the Ferrell Center, Freddie Gillespie had four points and 10 rebounds. He was able to play through the final 9:22 of game clock (last 4:22 of regulation and the five-minute overtime) with four fouls.

Neither team led by more than five points. Baylor finishes the regular season Saturday at West Virginia.