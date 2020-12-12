SicEmSports - Zeno Provides a Spark; Pokes Prevail 42-3

Waco- The odds were stacked against the Bears long before kickoff. Missing 47 players and staff members, Baylor (2-7, 2-7) was routed by Oklahoma State (7-3, 6-3) 42-3 at McLane Stadium.

Taye McWilliams got Baylor into Oklahoma State territory for the first time in the game early in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run up the middle. The drive would stall, but John Mayers hit a 40-yard field goal to help avoid being shut out for the first time since 2007.

The Bear’s secondary had no answer for Dillon Stoner, who had three touchdown receptions in the first half. Stoner got free on the second play from scrimmage and took it 75-yards to the house to start the scoring barrage. After scoring on a 15-yard jump ball, Stoner made a 40-yard house call to put the Pokes up 21-0 with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter.

Baylor couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half and Charlie Brewer (13 of 26, 68-yards and -16 rushing) was under duress the entire time. The run game was non-existent and they went into halftime with 0-yards on the ground and 52-total yards.

“Credit to Oklahoma State on defense they changed what they were doing. They usually run heavy man and heavy zero press coverage and today they did none of that,” said Coach Aranda. “I thought we were also inconsistent with our run game and we didn’t execute our plan there.”

Oklahoma State would go up 28-0 after Dominic Robertson trucked his way through the Baylor defense for a 17-yard touchdown run. Spencer Sanders was picked off early by Christian Morgan, but responded by throwing for 259-yards and three touchdowns before the half.

Zeke Brown made the play of the game for Baylor with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter, as he went up for an interception in the corner of the end zone and won the battle against Tay Martin for a touchback.

Unfortunately, for the second time during the game Baylor wasn’t able to capitalize on the turnover after going three-and-out and remained behind 28-0. The Bears have struggled all season to take advantage of turnovers and today was no different.

With 2:32 remaining in the third quarter, it was Jacob Zeno time for Baylor. The crowd was pleased with the move and cheered loudly, but the drive would result in another three-and-out followed by Issac Power’s tenth punt of the game.

We noticed that Charlie’s shoulder was hurting him during the third quarter and I confirmed that with him so we decided to make the move,” said Aranda. “Zeno has been the number two for us here for awhile, so that’s why we went with him over our other options.”



