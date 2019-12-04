Scouting the Sooners: Five to watch on offense
Baylor and Oklahoma meet in the 3rd Big 12 Championship game since it was resumed in 2017. The winner is at least guaranteed a spot in the Sugar Bowl and possibly more.The game is an 11:00 a.m. kic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news