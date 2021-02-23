Rusty Baylor rallies past Iowa State, 77-72; best start in program history
No. 2 Baylor trailed by as many as 17 and never led until the final 4:26. But the Bears are 18-0 for the first time in history.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news