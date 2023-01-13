@sicemsports

Sawyer Robertson will forever keep the text message in his phone.

The night before he suffered his fatal heart attack, the late Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach sent his up-and-coming quarterback a text about what it takes to play the most scrutinized position in football.

It read: “Don’t overthink anything. Just react. You’re at your best when you’re in the moment.”

At the time, it was another in the long list of notes Robertson received from the man he wanted to play for all his life growing up in Lubbock.

No big deal then. It means everything now.

“I wanted to be on the list of great quarterbacks who ever played for him,’’ Robertson said. “Kliff Kingsbury. Graham Harrell. All those guys. His impact on me was huge. He taught me so much. Maybe the greatest thing he ever taught me was not to care what others thing. Just be yourself.’’

But Leach’s death changed Robertson’s outlook. He decided to leave Starkville, MS. Robertson went into the NCAA transfer portal.

“I grew up in Lubbock and was huge Leach fan,’’ he said. “Dealing with his death was hard to describe. He just meant so much to so many people.’’



