 SicEmSports - Rivals No. 60 Dillon Hunter commits to Baylor
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 18:35:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals No. 60 Dillon Hunter commits to Baylor

4-star guard Dillon Hunter is a Baylor Bear.
4-star guard Dillon Hunter is a Baylor Bear. (Rivals)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Publisher
@sicemsports

The 2022's No. 60 recruit, a creative point guard from Michigan, is headed to Baylor.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}