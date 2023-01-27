@sicemsports

He has his whole life ahead of him. But Dallas South Oak Cliff 2025 linebacker Kelvion Riggins knows one thing.

There are plenty of options from which to choose.

The Rivals No. 98 overall prospect has seen his status grow over the past year. He has transitioned from a player to watch to one who needs to be pursued aggressively.

Baylor wants to make sure it stays in the race. Long after it offered, Riggins will be one of the select 2025s attending Sunday’s Junior Day in Waco to watch the AFC and NFC Championship games. He’s quickly establishing a relationship with new linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

But Baylor made it pretty clear what it thinks of him recently with one of its touches.

“It was great being able to speak to every coach and them telling me what they think about me,’’ Riggins said. “And how they want to get the whole family down. It’s going great [with Baylor]. Even the new coaches are great to speak to.”

What makes Riggins so attractive is his speed and ability to cover sideline to sideline. He played defensive end for the Golden Bears so he could project to be one of those Edge type of players.

Like him, programs have options on how they want to play him. The Riggins offer list is flooded with the likes of Michigan, Miami (FL), Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

For now, Riggins said Baylor sees him at middle linebacker. However, a visit with new defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge could define that further.

The family should know the way. Riggins has been to Waco three times within the last several months including the camp season.

“I was looking forward to seeing the game day atmosphere and it didn’t disappoint.’’ Riggins said when he attended the Bears game against Oklahoma State in 2022. The fans were awesome. The Baylor players had great energy on the sideline. They was live the whole game.’’

There’s also that intangible of knowing how to win. Riggins is a two-time state champion with SOC. The Golden Bears won the 2021 and 2022 Class 5A Division II state championships and have a record of 28-4 over that time.

During their run to the 2022 state championship, SOC won four one-score playoff games including a 14-6 decision over Argyle in the state semifinals. They also rallied in the state championship to top Port Neches-Grove, 34-24. For his part in 2022, he finished with 55 tackles, 12 TFL and 4.5 sacks.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everything this weekend,’’ he said.