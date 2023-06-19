@sicemsports

This past week the Bears hosted Mansfield Timberview 2025 safety Nathan Tilmon . Baylor and Texas Tech are the only offers to this point. But if you’re going to showcase the school in the summer, there’s plenty of time to do it.

It’s recruiting juggling at its finest. While Baylor’s coaching staff is in the midst of hosting official visits for the 2024 class, it’s still allocating the time to build and strengthen bonds for the 2025 class.

“The experience was great,’’ Tilmon said. “I got to sit in a position meeting and Coach Pow [Baylor DC Matthew Powledge] showed me how they run their defense. I really loved it. I had a chance to meet [Head coach] Dave Aranda and watch summer workouts.’’

That last name should sound familiar. Tilmon is the younger brother 2021 defensive end Terrell Tilmon who Baylor pursued, eventually signed with Oregon and has since transferred to Texas Tech.

But this is this the time for the younger brother to carve his own path, experience different schools through camps. He brings a definite size appetite at 6-1. And with any safety, he plays physical.

Tilmon started to prove his worth during the Timberwolves run to the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals in 2022. He finished with 44 stops, 2 TFL, 2 PBUs and an interception. Timberview lost to Longview in the fourth round of the playoffs.

“I would say I’m great at being physical and making tackles,’’ he said, “and will cover anybody if I have to. I spent a lot of time during the offseason and spring football working on perfecting my pass coverage.’’

Tilmon also ran track for the Timberview 4x100 team. It won the regional championship and finished seventh at the state meet in May in Austin.

It’s likely that Tilmon won’t be at Baylor’s camp this coming Saturday. However, he does plan to return to BU when time allows. Don’t surprised to see him on the guest list for home games for the upcoming season.

However, he likes the future of the program especially with the upcoming facilities additions.

“Their new facility they showed how it’s gonna look and that stood out a lot,’’ Tilmon said. “Their defense is going to be salty. I don’t really know how to describe it but I like it.’’

Tilmon does not have a national or state rating by Rivals at this time.