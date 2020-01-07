Multiple national outlets have reported and confirmed Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has finalized a deal to become the next coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the deal is for six years and for $60 million with incentives that push it to $70 million. Carolina also paid a $6 million buyout.

Rhule just completed his third season at Baylor where the Bears finished 11-3 and played in the Big 12 championship game before falling to Oklahoma. Baylor lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 26-14, on Jan. 1. A 19-20 career record at Baylor follows Rhule to the NFL. He was at Temple for the previous four seasons.

In December, 2016 Rhule was hired to turn around a program that was coming through the tumultuous sexual assault scandal. By turning over the roster and changing from a wide open offense left behind by Art Briles to a more run oriented and defensive approach, Baylor struggled.

Injuries and issues caused the first season to finish 1-11. However, things started to turn in 2018. The Bears became bowl eligible by winning the finale and then beat Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.

This 2019 season was one where the Bears were considered a dark horse for the Big 12 championship. They exceeded expectations and won 11 games for the third time in the 2010s and were an overtime period away from playing in the College Football Playoff.

A search for a replacement should almost start immediately.





This story is developing.