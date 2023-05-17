Baylor’s haul through the NCAA transfer portal appears to have reached a conclusion. Appears is the operative word since grad transfers and others, who entered by April 30, are still taking visits and can arrive at any time.

For now, the Bears have changed their approach with the portal. The program added eight between December and early January and three for this current period, all on defense.

SicEmSports ranks the order of importance between defensive line additions in Utah State defensive lineman Byron Vaughns, Oregon defensive tackle Treven Ma’ae and Utah State cornerback Ajani Carter.

1.Ajani Carter, DB (Utah State)

Carter’s resume: Committed on May 13. He started nine of the 10 games, finished the season with 44 tackles (29-solo, 15-assist), which included 1.0 tackles for loss, to go along with five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one interception and one quarterback hurry. Carter also tied for the team lead in forced fumbles and was third in pass breakups. In 2021, Carter played in 13 games and collected 45 tackles to go along with two tackles for loss and three interceptions. Carter will have one year of eligibility remaining.

What it means: Even though the Galena Park North Shore product won’t arrive until the summer, it would be a surprise if he’s not starting the Sept. 2 opener against Texas State. That’s how uncertain Baylor’s cornerback situation is. Carter has the history, the size, ability to create turnovers and the veteran presence to understand how to play experienced receivers. The challenge for him is bringing his game up to the P5 level since he was in a G5 level. But since the Bears beat Indiana, Penn State and BYU for him, that’s an indication those programs weren’t concerned about this move.

2. Treven Ma’ae, DL (Oregon)

Ma’ae’s resume: Ma'ae appeared in all 13 games for the Ducks in 2022 and appeared in all 14 games in 2021. He collected 12 tackles including five solos, two TFLs and a sack. He played for Baylor defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge when Powledge was the co-Defensive Coordinator at Oregon in 2022. Ma’ae will have two years of eligibility remaining. He committed a couple of days following the April 22 Green and Gold game.

What it means: Depending on who you believe, Ma’ae’s weight is either 272 or 290. Either way, the 6-5 Ma’ae has exceptional size to play the nose tackle and at least rotate with JUCO transfer Jerrell Boykins. With that height, it wouldn’t be a stretch for the Baylor coaching staff to possibly experiment with him at defensive end. With that frame and wingspan, it’s an option. To be sure Ma’ae’s arrival and length of stay helps Baylor beyond the 2023 season.

3. Byron Vaughns, DL (Utah State)

Vaughn's resume: Vaughns became the first spring addition in mid-April. He has one year of eligibility. During the 2022 season, Vaughns started nine of 11 games and finished with 56 total tackles which included 2.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, to go along with a team-best nine quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Vaughns delivered that season after earning defensive MVP honors from the 2021 Mountain West Championship game.

What it means: At the very least, Vaughns provides depth for a position group that sorely needed it. While there are knowns in TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall, Vaughns is a veteran of the college game. He will bring some versatility as he can play the nose or tackle. However, don’t discount the idea that he won’t start. Once he gets familiar with the terminology, defense is defense. Plus, the Fort Worth native has the opportunity to play his final year in his home state. That’s a bonus.