@sicemsports

At Austin's Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Friday, Texas’ rushing attack overpowered Baylor in the fourth quarter and the Bears couldn’t sustain the momentum of a defensive scoop and score touchdown as the Longhorns beat Baylor, 38-27.

Baylor (6-6, 4-5) finished the regular season losing its last three and has lost his last four trips to Texas. Texas (8-4, 6-3) now awaits its Big 12 championship game fate. If Kansas State beats Kansas Saturday, the Wildcats will face TCU in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium. If Kansas upsets Kansas State, Texas advances.

A back-and-forth first half changed in the fourth quarter. Texas held a 24-19 lead early in the period when Gabe Hall picked up Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ fumble – knocked out by Al Walcott – and scampered 16 yards. A two-point conversion on a screen to Hal Presley gave the Bears a 27-24 lead.

However, Texas answered with an 11-play drive – all runs – and took the lead the lead for good, 31-27, on Bijan Robinson’s 1-yard run. Robinson finished with 179 yards.

Needing to respond, Baylor had the ball at its 43. However, quarterback Blake Shapen was picked off by Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford who returned it to the Baylor 42. Roschon Johnson finished the drive with a wildcat 11-yard scoring run that culminated with him hurdling a Baylor defender. It put the game out of reach. Texas finished with 208 rushing yards.

For Shapen, he finished the regular season committing 12 turnovers in his last eight games, nine interceptions and three fumbles.

Baylor had the start it wanted. It used a safety – Ewers called for intentional grounding in the end zone – and touchdown drive that finished on Shapen’s 47-yard bomb to Jaylen Ellis that gave the Bears a 9-0 lead.

However, Texas rallied to take a 14-9 lead on an Ewers 3-yard run and Robinson 2-yard run. Robinson’s first score was helped by an Issac Power 11-yard punt that gave Texas the ball at the Baylor 29. The Bears took a 19-17 lead to the half when Shapen delivered a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ben Sims inside the final minute.

Baylor now awaits its bowl situation. That will be announced on Dec. 4. Some bowl projections had the Bears going to the Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis.