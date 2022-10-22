Although not comfortable, Baylor football notched a much-needed 35-23 win over Kansas Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium to avoid a three-game losing streak.





The Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) jumped to a dominant 28-3 lead at halftime and fended off the Jayhawks’ (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) second half efforts.





KU cut Baylor’s lead 28-23 after a Jason Bean four-yard scramble and score, with nearly six and a half minutes remaining in the contest. The Bears then marched to a crucial seven-play, 69-yard scoring drive that sealed the deal.





Head coach Dave Aranda was glad to see the team build a lead rather than be faced with a deficit it has to climb out of.





“We've had games before where we’re fighting uphill to do that, for whatever reason,” Aranda said. “Way impressed with that. I just think that’s kind of the glimpse of who we can be. We’re still just scratching and clawing and fighting to be that, and still have belief that we can be that. It’s elusive, though, because you guys were all with us in the second half.”





Running back Richard Reese erupted for 186 yards on 31 attempts with two touchdowns. It was new career-highs in both carries and yards.





“He played physical, he played with an edge,” Aranda said. “I thought he was violent.”





The 31 rushes were the most a Baylor player has had since Terrance Ganaway had 42 vs. Texas Tech in 2011.





Quarterback Blake Shapen struggled, completing 17-26 passes for 164 yards, a score and two interceptions. Shapen also committed a fumble, his second one across the last two games.





The Bears forced two fumbles themselves, though, courtesy of Devin Neal and Jackie Marshall. Neal, Dillon Doyle and Al Walcott all led the way with four individual tackles apiece.

“Our biggest message was just do your 1/11th,” Doyle said. “Trust the guys around you to do their job so you can do your job.”

Baylor wasted no time jumping to a 14-0 lead within the first five minutes of action. Monaray Baldwin scored on a 17-yard reception and Reese plunged from 14 yards out. KU responded with a 30-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter.

The Bears trekked right back and saw backup QB Kyron Drones come in near the goal line and bull his way forward for a four-yard score. After trading possessions a few times, Baylor then saw Jordan Nabors cap off a 15-play, 99-yard drive with a 10-yard sprint down the left side of the field.

It made for two sets of 14 unanswered points, and the Bears held a commanding 28-3 advantage going into the break.

KU then torched Baylor for 20 unanswered points, picking apart a defense that limited it to 61 total yards in the first half. It cut the lead 28-23, but the Bears’ game-clinching drive ultimately put it out of reach.

We really didn't have a choice,” tight end Ben Sims said of the drive. “We had to do that. And with an offensive line and a couple of tight ends and a strong back all working as one, there's no other feeling like it.”

Up next, Baylor hits the road to Lubbock for a nighttime matchup with Texas Tech. The contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN2.