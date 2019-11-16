No. 10 Oklahoma rallied from a three-touchdown deficit at the half and shut out Baylor in the second half to defeat the No. 13 Bears, 34-31, Saturday night in front of record crowd of 50,223 at McLane Stadium.



Baylor’s (9-1, 6-1) second opportunity to start a season at 10-0 for the first time in school history was denied. This team and the 2013 Bears are the only two in school history to start 9-0. The Bears and Sooners are now tied for first in the Big 12 standings.

Sooners place-kicker Gabe Brkic delivered the eventual game-winning 31-yard field with 1:45 to play.

The second half of this game told the story. Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) outgained Baylor, 341-89, in the second half. Baylor’s only time to cross midfield in the second half was in its desperation drive.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer drove the Bears to the Oklahoma 40 before being intercepted by Oklahoma linebacker Nick Bonitto at the Baylor 38. Brewer was nearly intercepted on the previous play by OU linebacker Josh Schneck.

Oklahoma was without start wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who missed the game with a concussion. They also overcame three turnovers by quarterback Jalen Hurts including fumble at the Baylor one-yard line before he crossed into the end zone.

There is still work to do for Baylor to get to the Big 12 championship game. Despite Texas’ 23-21 loss at Iowa State, the Bears must beat the Longhorns in the home finale at McLane Stadium next Saturday.

In the first half, Baylor dominated.

After punting on its opening series, the Bears scored on their final five possessions of the first half.

Oklahoma won this game also on third down. The Sooners were 12-18 on third down.