@sicemsports

In Morgantown, WV, Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining as West Virginia rallied past Baylor, 43-40, Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Baylor continues to struggle in Morgantown and is 0-6 lifetime. The Bears (3-3, 1-2) also lost starting quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury during a slide in the third quarter.

On a running play, Shapen slid at the West Virginia 12. But West Virginia’s Andrew Wilson-Lamp went high and hit Shapen whose head snapped back and hit the turf hard. Shapen was taken to the tent and then the locker room and did not return.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said there will be more examination of both Shapen and running back Sqwirl Williams, also a head injury, to determine their status. Shapen was on the verge of a personal best. He threw for 326 yards and two scores.

In his place, backup QB Kyron Drones threw for 95 yards and a touchdown and led another scoring drive. The teams combined for 1,090 yards of total offense, 590 for Baylor and 500 for West Virginia.

However, the Bears hurt themselves with three turnovers. The Mountaineers scored 14 points off of them.

Tied at 31 early in the fourth quarter, Qualan Jones scored on a 4-yard run to give the Bears a 37-31 lead. But Mountaineer defensive tackle Dante Stills blocked the extra point and Jacolby Spells returned it 87 yards for two points to cut it to 37-33.

After the Baylor defense stuff the Moutaineers at their 45 minutes later, the Bears drove inside the West Virginia 30. However, Jones fumbled and Mountaineer linebacker Jasir Cox, who returned a fumble for a touchdown earlier in the game, recovered his second.

West Virginia took advantage, drove the length of the field and took a 40-37 on Tony Mathis’ 34-yard run.

Baylor looked finished when Drones threw an interception in the West Virginia red zone. However, linebacker Dillon Doyle intercepted Mountaineer QB JT Daniels at the 26. John Mayers 44-yard field goal with 1:40 to play tied it, 40-40.

The Mountaineers appeared to be playing for the longer field goal. However, Mathis broke off a 37-yard run that set up Legg’s chip shot.

Baylor was 3-of-3 on fourth down including Drones’ 2-yard TD pass to Hal Presley.

Rebounding from a rough performance against Oklahoma State, veteran Gavin Holmes had a career night with seven receptions for 210 yards and a nifty catch-and-run 56-yard touchdown reception.

Baylor returns to McLane Stadium on Oct. 22 against Kansas. The game is scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff.